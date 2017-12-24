Spotted: Keri Hilson Attends The 10th Annual ‘Celebration 4 A Cause’ Benefit

Seen on the charitable scene…

“Celebration 4 A Cause: Where Music Meets Fashion For A Cure” Photos

Last week a bevy of celebs gathered at Atlanta’s City Hall Atrium for a benefit supporting cancer-fighting initiatives. This year’s Celebration 4 A Cause: Where Music Meets Fashion For A Cure benefit was hosted by Keri Hilson to mark the milestone 10th year.

Keri was joined by Zone 4 head Polow Da Don…

and Foundation F.O.C.U.S. Creative Director Clay West who organized the annual music and fashion benefit.

Other attendees included slimmy-trimmy post-baby KeKe Wyatt who of course brought the house down with her powerhouse vocals…

and Atlanta’s First Lady Sarah-Elizabeth Langford.

Congrats to #C4AC on another successful celebration for a cause!

