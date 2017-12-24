Spotted: Keri Hilson Attends The 10th Annual ‘Celebration 4 A Cause’ Benefit
“Celebration 4 A Cause: Where Music Meets Fashion For A Cure” Photos
Last week a bevy of celebs gathered at Atlanta’s City Hall Atrium for a benefit supporting cancer-fighting initiatives. This year’s Celebration 4 A Cause: Where Music Meets Fashion For A Cure benefit was hosted by Keri Hilson to mark the milestone 10th year.
Keri was joined by Zone 4 head Polow Da Don…
and Foundation F.O.C.U.S. Creative Director Clay West who organized the annual music and fashion benefit.
Other attendees included slimmy-trimmy post-baby KeKe Wyatt who of course brought the house down with her powerhouse vocals…
Thank you for never wavering.. a true beauty, with undeniable talent ! @keke_wyatt
and Atlanta’s First Lady Sarah-Elizabeth Langford.
Congrats to #C4AC on another successful celebration for a cause!
DIAMONDS ARE 4EVER : This year's #C4AC was the best yet! To top it off the City of Atlanta honored me with a PROCLAMATION for our 10 years of service. Mama it's all for you and those in the fight against cancer. Special Thanks to my sis @kerihilson 4 holding me down.
Lisa Nicole Cloud formerly of “Married To Medicine” showcased her Lisa Nicole Collection.