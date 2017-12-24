How Precious: Kimmy Cakes Brings North And Saint Ice Skating With Kourtney And Her Young Thang Younes
- By Bossip Staff
Kourtney And Kim Kardashian Have Ice Skating Party With Kids And Friends
Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West had some ice skating fun Saturday night at a local skating rink.
TMZ says that Kim and company got a special invite from the folks at Compass — a real estate company that reps many of the Kardashians in their deals. The Thousand Oaks rink was closed down from 5 to 7 PM so Kim, North West, Saint, Penelope, Kourtney, BF Younes, Scottie and Larsa Pippen, Mohamed Hadid and Travis Barker showed off their skills.
Awww look at Kourtney and her boo.
Hit the flip for some truly precious pics.
Little Saint put some real effort in
Kourtney had fun with the girls
So cute
Sweetface Saint
North really got into it