How Precious: Kimmy Cakes Brings North And Saint Ice Skating With Kourtney And Her Young Thang Younes

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 7

Kim Kardashian is seen ice skating with daughter North West and her son Saint West at the Ice Rink in Thousand Oaks at Larsa and Scottie Pippen daughters birthday with friends.

Mr. Canon / Splash News

Kourtney And Kim Kardashian Have Ice Skating Party With Kids And Friends

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West had some ice skating fun Saturday night at a local skating rink.

TMZ says that Kim and company got a special invite from the folks at Compass — a real estate company that reps many of the Kardashians in their deals. The Thousand Oaks rink was closed down from 5 to 7 PM so Kim, North West, Saint, Penelope, Kourtney, BF Younes, Scottie and Larsa Pippen, Mohamed Hadid and Travis Barker showed off their skills.

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima romantically ice skating together at a party in Thousand Oaks.

Brewer / Prahl / Splash News

Awww look at Kourtney and her boo.

Hit the flip for some truly precious pics.

Kim Kardashian ice skating with North and son Saint at a Christmas party in Thousand Oaks,

Brewer / Prahl / Splash News

Little Saint put some real effort in

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima ice skating with Penelope and North at a christmas party in Thousand Oaks

Brewer / Prahl / Splash News

Kourtney had fun with the girls

Kim Kardashian ice skating with North and son Saint at a Christmas party in Thousand Oaks,

Brewer / Prahl / Splash News

So cute

Kim Kardashian is seen ice skating with daughter North West and her son Saint West at the Ice Rink in Thousand Oaks at Larsa and Scottie Pippen daughters birthday with friends.

Mr. Canon / Splash News

Sweetface Saint

Kim Kardashian is seen ice skating with daughter North West and her son Saint West at the Ice Rink in Thousand Oaks at Larsa and Scottie Pippen daughters birthday with friends.

Mr. Canon / Splash News

North really got into it

Kim Kardashian and daughter North arrive at the Ice skating rink with son Saint.

Brewer / Prahl / Splash News

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Babies, Ballers, Bangers

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus