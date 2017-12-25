Bye Bad Medina: Floyd Mayweather And Nikki Baby Publicly Profess Their ‘Crazy’ Coupledom

Just in time for X-mas…

Floyd Mayweather And Miss Nikki Baby Say They’re “Crazy” About Each Other

It looks like a megarich boxer and a reality star could be having a happy holiday together.

Miss Nikki Baby of “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” and Floyd Mayweather want the world to know that they’re kicking it and “crazy” about each other.

Nikki recently posted a photo of her itty bitty surgically sculpted waist…

and Floyd happily hopped in the comments; ”

“Tell them how you crazy about Money May all day baby,” wrote the boxer.

“And you tell them how crazy you are about Miss Nikki Baby all day,” said the reality star.

OHHHHH?

Back in September Floyd’s ex Bad Medina and Nikki were actually beefing on social media, presumably over the Money Team boxer.

See if Bad Medina has some thoughts on Nikki Baby and Floyd on the flip.