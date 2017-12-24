President And CEO Of Miss America Both Resign Following The Leak Of Degrading Emails About Contestants

Miss America President And CEO Resign Following Email Scandal

The CEO of the Miss America Organization, Sam Haskell, resigned on Saturday, following his sexist and degrading emails about former contestants being made public. Organization president Josh Randle also submitted his resignation only a few hours before Haskell’s was announced. That’s not all; Fellow board members Tammy Haddad and Chairman Lynn Weidner also resigned in the wake of the scandal.

Miss America announced on Friday it would suspend Haskell, pending an investigation into the emails where he “joked” about contestants being “c—s,” also calling some of them “huge” and “gross.” Dick Clark Productions has since cut ties with the pageant after Haskell’s emails came to light, calling them “appalling.”

Haskell initially said on Friday that he accepted the suspension, but would not be resigning. He made a statement saying the following: “Those who know my heart know that this is not indicative of my character, nor is it indicative of my business acumen. I was under stress from a full year of attacks by two Miss Americas, and while I don’t ever want to offer an excuse, I do want to offer context.”

In the wake of these emails coming to light, at least 49 former Miss Americas have called for the organizations leaders to resign.