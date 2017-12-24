Exclusive: Tara Wallace – Surprise “Marriage Boot Camp” Appearance May Help Others

Reality Star Speaks Out Following Controversial Surprise Appearance On “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars”

She shook things up at on “Marriage Boot Camp” with a surprise appearance that rocked Peter Gunz and Amina Buddafly’s union to the core.

Reality show star Tara Wallace is speaking out after her controversial surprise arrival in the “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars” house during the season finale Friday night.

In it, she takes on/off partner Peter Gunz to task for dragging her into his relationship struggles with his estranged wife, Amina Buddafly. Peter and Amina were on the therapy show to try to fix their marriage, but Peter admitted that his feelings for Tara and inability to commit to Amina drove them apart. Peter had previously gone back and forth between the women, prompting Amina to move across the country to Los Angeles to get away from the drama.

“What was going through my head was that these are two people who started dealing with each other and went as far as to get married – I shouldn’t be what they are talking about,” Tara told us.

The author and mom of three said although most of the footage that aired showed her visibly upset and frustrated, she said she was glad to be able to get her side of out because their situation isn’t uncommon.

“People think this story is one in a million, but this happens all the time,” she said. “And you don’t know what you’re gonna do until you’re in it.”

Tara said she hopes that the show will become a teachable moment for others.

“Overall, every couple had something different going on,” she said, “and no matter what stage the relationship was in, there was something to be learned from every couple. And thank God every relationship wasn’t as crazy as Peter’s!”

Tara said during filming she had a chance to speak with Amina alone, which she said started a healing process for her and has helped her let go of the anger she had towards her love rival. But she said she still can’t believe how Amina went through with the marriage when there were so many red flags.

“Why would you fall in love with a man so deeply, when you know things aren’t adding up?” Tara said. “How would you allow the relationship to happen, knowing that we were still together, and how that affects me?”

Tara – who is launching her children’s clothing line “Gunner Boy” in early 2018 – said she’s pouring all of the drama into her acting work, and although she was on and off with Peter for a number of years, their relationship is now is strictly down to raising their three sons.

“We are co-parenting, and we are in a good place,” Tara said of her current relationship with the “Uptown Baby” rapper. “When you have kids with someone, whether you’re together or not, you want the person to be happy.”