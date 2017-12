Sara Haines Gives Birth

Sara Haines of “The View” just got a little Christmas blessing. The talk show host and her hubby Max Shifrin welcomed their second child on Saturday, Dec. 23 in New York City, according to PEOPLE who spoke exclusively with her rep.

The couple named their 7 lb, 2 oz. baby girl Sandra Grace Shifrin in honor of Haines’ mother.

Congrats to the happy couple!