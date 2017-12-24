Man Makes Anti-Black Women Facebook Live Video Before Murdering 3 Black Females [Video]

A 41-yr-old Pittsburgh man, Martell Smith, has been arrested for murdering 3-women in his family after setting fire to the house. The deceased are 4-year-old Chy’enne Manning; her 21-year-old mom, Shamira Staten, and 58-year-old Sandra Carter. Smith allegedly got into a fight with the family, where he lived in the basement, before setting the fire which lead to the death of the 3-females. Also, 26-year-old Tiasia Malloy was charged at the scene for aggravated assault on an officer.

Martell has been quoted saying… “They made me do it!”

