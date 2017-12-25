Another Dragging: Draya Michele Hit The Kitchen For Christmas And Someone Needs To Call The CDC

Draya Cooks A Struggle Plate

It’s another holiday, which means it’s another chance for Draya aka Salmonelly Furtado to do her magic. That’s right. Draya Michele is at it again, putting *adjusts glasses* peaches…?…in her beans? She also has chicken that looks like it’s still clucking and beans that like they’re made of adamantium. It’s all bad and Twitter noticed.

Draya got chicken thawing in a plate of peaches and beans on Christmas Eve. pic.twitter.com/blZimTXIfj — The Angry (@NY_Wiseass) December 24, 2017

This is just unfortunate. Gather your prayer warriors and try to lift Draya and her son up in prayer to get some sustenance in that kitchen. Or at least let them go to Popeyes because this is just deplorable.