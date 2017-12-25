Holiday Handsomeness: These Festively Suited Men Will Give You Christmas Cheer

- By Bossip Staff
Happy HoliBAES…

Houston Holiday Photos Going Viral

Tis the season—-for some holiday handsomeness. Photos of seven handsome men making the holiday season bright are gaining admirers on social media.

In them, we see debonair Houston hotties sophisticatedly spreading Christmas cheer to promote a holiday soiree.

The pictures are actually from the Suited Houston chapter of Suited Lifestyle, a guild of pioneers that encourages young professional leaders to engage in fellowship, philanthropy, and peer-to-peer engagement.

Looking good fellas!

More Suited Houston HoliBAES on the flip.

Photo Credit: @Kapcherd

