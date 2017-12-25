Get Well Soon: Eric Garner’s Daughter On Life Support After Suffering Heart Attack

Please get well soon…

Erica Garner Suffers Heart Attack

The 27-year-old daughter of Eric Garner is currently on life support after a medical emergency. The New York Daily News reports that Erica Garner suffered a heart attack Saturday and is currently in ICU in a Brooklyn hospital.

Esaw Snipes-Garner, Erica’s mother, told the publication that while her daughter’s condition was grave, the family hadn’t given up hope.

“(She) is still with us. She’s fighting,” said Snipes-Garner.

Erica’s cardiac arrest was believed to have been brought on by an asthma attack.

The mother of two has been protesting against police brutality since her father’s 2014 death when a police officer put him in an illegal chokehold.

11:24 a.m. UPDATE:

The family’s released a statement noting that Erica’s condition remains “grave.” “The Garner/Snipes family wants to thank you all for your prayers and support,” the statement said. “At this moment there are no updates on Erica’s condition. They ask that you take this holiday to enjoy your loved ones and for self care. More updates will come as they are available.””

We’re sending out prayers to Erica and the entire Garner family.

This story is still developing…