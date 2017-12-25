Jolly Ol’ Ain’t Knick: Carmelo Anthony Charters Jet For La La And Kiyan After Missed Flight

Carmelo Comes To The Rescue After Family Misses Flight

This just warmed our icy hearts! Carmelo Anthony swooped in to save the day after estranged wife La La and his son Kiyan missed their flight to Los Angeles earlier this week.

According to Page Six reports:

La La Anthony surprised 250 girls at a winter-wonderland-themed charity event on Thursday for Girls Inc. of NYC at Gauchos Gym in The Bronx, donating sneakers, hats and gloves. “It’s . . . important to give back to those who are not only less fortunate but who are working hard and deserve it,” she said. La La and son Kiyan missed their flight after the event, so Carmelo Anthony chartered a private jet for them later that night so they could get to LA and be together for the holiday weekend.

Sweet right! We hope the Anthonys work out their issues.