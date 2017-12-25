C-Walking Down The Chimney: OT Genasis Catches The Cripmas Spirit And Holidays In Haiti With Malika

- By Bossip Staff
OT Genasis Wears Blue Santa Suit On Instagram

Looks like Malika Haqq has a real nut on her hands… OT Genasis took to Instagram on Christmas Eve to show off his blue Santa suit… and merry moves!

Merry Cripmas 🔵♿️😂 from me to you #Walks 🎄

Pure comedy right. And it looks like things are still going great with the couple because Malika accompanied her boo on a trip to Haiti this week leading up to the holidays.

