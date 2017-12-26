That Knockout: A Gallery Of Reasons Floyd Mayweather Is Happy To Have Miss Nikki Baby On His Money Team

Why Floyd Is In Love

As we reported on Christmas, apparently Floyd Mayweather is boo’d up with one Miss Nikki Baby. The relationship is semi-random but just adds to the cavalcade of thicky thickums’ in Floyd’s repertoire. If you’re unfamiliar with Miss Nikki, then it’s time to recognize.

Take a look at some of her thickest pics and see why Floyd is happy to proclaim his love.