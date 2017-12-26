Twitter Seems To Think Offset Got Caught Cheating On Cardi (Again) (Sorta) And Everyone Is Distraught (Except Cardi)

Offset “Cheating” Video Surfaces

Remember wayyyy back in September when the rumors spread that Offset cheated on Cardi B? Well ALLEGEDLY Offset’s iCloud got hacked and video of him with the young woman in question has surfaced. This all brings back up the allegations of cheating and embarrassment for Cardi. Of course this has led to Twitter being bored as hell over the holiday and giving their two cents.

I still put the pussy on offset 🤷🏽‍♀️Bartier Cardi — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 25, 2017

Cardi, to her credit, has dropped in with her thoughts and it’s clear she’s unbothered.

WAIT THIS WHO OFFSET CHEATED WITH? NIGGA THIS NOT CHEATING pic.twitter.com/HP4h9q9Mrs — ROSE GOLD JESUS (@SHAWNHINDRIIX) December 25, 2017

That didn’t stop Twitter from going all the way in on the situation. What are YOUR thoughts?