Khloe’s Merry Gut Full Of Sunken Seed & Preggo Kylie Jenner Show Up For Kardashian X-Mas Bash

Kylie And Khloe Boogie With Their Bumps At Family Christmas Eve Party

NBA baller Tristan Thompson’s plastic boo-thang Khloe is in love with her baby bump. The mother-to-be showed it off on IG, dripped in a sparkly Christmas dress. Khloe looked retouched in a still shot and then hit folks with a IG video of her walking.

In case you were wondering where Kylie Jenner and her gut full of Travis were during the family Christmas celebration…she was in there, somewhere. Kylie confirmed in Khloe’s snap story she was at the party. Previously, she’s been missing from the spotlight, more obviously absence recently for the Kardashian Christmas flicks. She’s still hiding her bump in the video.

