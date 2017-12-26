Discrimination? Scammy Thot Photographer Shames & Refuses To Shoot Black Women With Slave Master Lace Fronts

IG Photographer Causes Uproar Over Lace Wig Protest

A popular Los Angeles based photographer Suliman “Facet” Hasan went on IG to declare he doesn’t want to work with models who rock cartoon lace front hair lines and folks started to side eye him. The creative is known for taking IG thots and turning out their careers from the likes of Tori Brixx, lots of Wild N Out chicks and even a young Draya Michele, Facet has snapped them all.

The man’s original post dissing gorilla glued hairlines has since been deleted, but it featured an old portrait of a white man wearing a white renaissance style wig. He followed up the post with criticism saying women need to drop the slave master’s wig and he was through shooting them.

That had women calling the lace front hater a hypocrite. What about women with surgeries, braids, make up etc.? Here’s more of his logic:

.. I know everyone will hate this.. but that helmet doesn’t even look real.

Remember a time when women didn’t have to put on a lace wig, 3 pounds of make up, remove a rib, and put fix a flat in their body to be accepted. Remember a time when the girl next door was who you had the biggest crush on?

We have become so fake we don’t even know who tf we are anymore.

Bald head, nap, fro, straight, curly whatever. We are going to bring back BEAUTY.. Not Euro-dominant costumes #FACETLINGERIE

It seems like he has great intentions but STILL, folks have questions about his motive. Is he just doing this to be divisive, controversial and attention seeking? We already know that shooting homeless insta-chicks can only get you SO FAR. Popular hair stylist King Onyx put Facet’s protest up for debate and one user exposed him for being scammy and running off with photoshoot deposits.

The user commented:

Uhm he totally charged my best friend $1200 for a shoot she did with him for pics for her boyfriends birthday, after the shoot he never sent her the pics nor returned calls or messages and this was in September…..Clown and thief…..google him….his reviews speak loudly 🤨 buyer beware! He would actually be helping to not defraud more women if he stopped shooting girls with lace so take it as a dodged bullet

Hmmm, it seems like this guy’s revolt against the white man’s follicles are simply a gimmick to get more “trendy” naturalists with big booty’s to use his services. The main criticism of this guy’s abrupt declaration is that he comes off aggressively at Black women in general.

What do YOU think of all of this?

You can hit the flip to see more of the “natural” beauty this guy plns to shoot.