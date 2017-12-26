Congratulations! Eva Marcille’s Lawyer Bae Puts A Ring On It

- By Bossip Staff
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 06: Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling attend ATL Live On The Park: Hip-Hop Soul Edition at Park Tavern on September 6, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Eva Marcille Engaged To Boyfriend Michael Sterling, Couple Expecting First Child Together

If Kevin McCall still has any friends, NOW would probably be a good time for them to check on him.

McCall’s ex, 33-year-old actress Eva Marcille announced on Instagram Christmas Day that she accepted a proposal from her boyfriend, lawyer Michael Sterling, who recently ran for mayor of Atlanta.

I said yes!!!! 💍

A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on

Sterling and Marcille recently revealed they are expecting their first child together. Marcille and McCall have a 3-year-old daughter Marley.

Michael Sterling Eva Marcille Maxim Hot 100 Party

AdMedia / Splash News

Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling attend the 2016 BET awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

(Prince Williams/WireImage)

ATLANTA GA - SEPTEMBER 05: Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling attend a Daytime Rooftop Party at Suite Lounge on September 5, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Prince Williams/WireImage)

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 22: Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling attend 9th Annual Celebration 4 A Cause Fashion Show at King Plow Arts Center on December 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Paras Griffin/WireImage)

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 22: Michael Sterling and Eva Marcille attend the 9th Annual Celebration 4 Cause at King Plow Arts Center on December 22, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia.

(Prince Williams/FilmMagic)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25:Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling attend the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

(Prince Williams/Wireimage)

    ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 20: Michael Sterling and actress/model Eva Marcille at Hurricane Harvey Benefit Relief Concert at City Winery on September 20, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.

    (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

