Congratulations! Eva Marcille’s Lawyer Bae Puts A Ring On It

Eva Marcille Engaged To Boyfriend Michael Sterling, Couple Expecting First Child Together

If Kevin McCall still has any friends, NOW would probably be a good time for them to check on him.

McCall’s ex, 33-year-old actress Eva Marcille announced on Instagram Christmas Day that she accepted a proposal from her boyfriend, lawyer Michael Sterling, who recently ran for mayor of Atlanta.

I said yes!!!! 💍 A post shared by Eva Marcille (@evamarcille) on Dec 25, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

Sterling and Marcille recently revealed they are expecting their first child together. Marcille and McCall have a 3-year-old daughter Marley.

