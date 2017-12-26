Congratulations! Eva Marcille’s Lawyer Bae Puts A Ring On It
- By Bossip Staff
Eva Marcille Engaged To Boyfriend Michael Sterling, Couple Expecting First Child Together
If Kevin McCall still has any friends, NOW would probably be a good time for them to check on him.
McCall’s ex, 33-year-old actress Eva Marcille announced on Instagram Christmas Day that she accepted a proposal from her boyfriend, lawyer Michael Sterling, who recently ran for mayor of Atlanta.
Sterling and Marcille recently revealed they are expecting their first child together. Marcille and McCall have a 3-year-old daughter Marley.
