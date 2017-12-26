Jesus Take The Wheel: Distraught Jim Jones Reacts To His Mom’s House Burning Down Christmas Day
Image via Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty
On a day when many are counting their blessings, Jim Jones is counting all that and them some…
An emotional Jones took to Instagram to share the harrowing experience in a stream-of-consciousness that expressed sorrow, but also a silver lining.
Today I was blessed wit th greatest Christmas gift in my life thus far and tht is my family gettin out of th house safe sound n wit out injuries We can always buy new houses new cars new evrything but we can't buy a new family On th flip side watchin my momma house burn touch my soul in ways I couldn't imagine I wasn't raised wit my mother but my son was and his whole life of memories gone in a flash If u know me then u know I'm gonna buy my family th biggest house I can afford and fill it wit more love The devil is always workin but so is my God I got faith Merry Christmas
Prayers up for Jimmy and his family. Tough way to spend a joyous day, but as he said, you can’t buy a new family.