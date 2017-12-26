Jesus Take The Wheel: Distraught Jim Jones Reacts To His Mom’s House Burning Down Christmas Day

Image via Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

Jim Jones’ Mother’s House Burns Down On Christmas Day

On a day when many are counting their blessings, Jim Jones is counting all that and them some…

An emotional Jones took to Instagram to share the harrowing experience in a stream-of-consciousness that expressed sorrow, but also a silver lining.

Prayers up for Jimmy and his family. Tough way to spend a joyous day, but as he said, you can’t buy a new family.