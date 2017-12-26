Snitch, Or Pink Slip: NBC Demands Employees Report Sexually Abusive Co-Workers Or Be Fired

Image via John Lamparski/WireImage/Getty

NBC Demands Employees Report Sexual Harassment Or Be Fired

The Purge is still a category 5 storm and it appears that the tide has forever changed in regards to sexual harassment in the workplace.

According to a PageSix report, NBC is now demanding that any employee who witnesses sexual harassment or abuse report immediately to HR or risk being fired for being part of the cover up.

There are also new rules in regards to office romances according to an anonymous source:

“Romantic relationships at work are not exactly unusual, but now NBC says it is taking a zero-tolerance approach. Staffers have been told that if they find out about any affairs, romances, inappropriate relationships or behavior in the office, they have to report it to human resources, their superior or the company anti-harassment phone line.”

In a last line-of-defense against sexual misconduct, there is also a new hugging policy:

“If you wish to hug a colleague, you have to do a quick hug, then an immediate release, and step away to avoid body contact.”

Church hugs for everyone! Man, creepy azz Matt Lauer has really done a number on the legal department.