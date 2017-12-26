The Holiday Guwops: Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’Oir Have A ‘So Icy’ Christmas

Coupled up…

Gucci Mane And Keyshia Ka’Oir Celebrate Christmas In Style

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir celebrated their first Christmas together as husband and wife and of course, it was a “so icy” affair. Gucci took to IG Monday to give fans a glimpse at the enormous Christmas tree Keyshia decorated in their home.

My wife makes Christmas so special A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Dec 25, 2017 at 6:39am PST

Keyshia also showed it off on her own page alongside the mountain of presents for their kids. As previously reported Keyshia admitted to having a blended family with Gucci that she chooses to keep off social media.

Prior to their holiday hall decking, the Wopsters celebrated the release of Gucci’s “El Gato: The Human Glacier” album at Atlanta’s Gold Room.

The coupled rocked ice blue…

and the Migos stopped by to support.

Happy holidays to the Wopsters!

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net