Feeling These Get Ups? Wiz Khalifa And Itty Bitty Tidday Izzy Rock Chest-Out-Fits

Wiz Khalifa And Izabela Guedes Spotted In West Hollyweird

Rapper Wiz Khalifa and his model bae seem to be going strong and match-y. This isn’t the first time the couple was spotted in complementary outfits. Over the weekend, Wiz and Izabela Guedes we spotted on their way inside of the Poppy club to party in West Hollywood. Wiz rocked a checkered fur with his bare chest open and his bae Izzy let her jacket hang off the shoulder, exposing her itty bitty tiddays.

Are you feeling these two as fashionista?