Rapper Daddy Preciousness: Joe Budden Bonds With His Infant Seed And Bearded Older Son [Photo]

Joe Budden And Sons Pose For Precious Holiday Flick

Joe Budden was on full daddy duties over the holiday break, spending time with both of his sons. The teenager and his podcasting daddy posed with his half sibling for an IG flicks. Previously, Joe expressed the differences between his parenting relationship with his bae Cyn Santana and his older son’s mom and folk flew into frenzy.

My son is 16 today…. shit crazy. — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) May 11, 2017

From the looks of things, the teenage seems NOT to be worried. He looks proud to stand next to his dad.

Do you guys see that 5′ O clock shadow on this kid?? He definitely gets it from his daddy. Joe and Cyn also shared with holiday snap with their new bundle below. How sweet!