Sweeter Than A Plate Of Yams… Playboi Carti Drops Dainty Dance Moves And Dazzles For Magazine Cover

- By Bossip Staff
MIAMI BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 06: Rapper Playboi Carti performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theater on October 6, 2017 in Miami Beach, Florida.

(Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Playboi Carti Has Some Interesting Dance Moves

Where is Blac Chyna? Last week Playboi Carti took to Instagram to reveal he’s currently in album mode.

*** album mode *! *** Love

A post shared by @ playboicarti on

We’re not sure if he’s taking a break for the holidays or simply testing out his dance moves on a break BUT this rather sassy footage hit the net today.

#PlayboiCarti 🕺🏾

A post shared by All Def Music (@alldefmusic) on

He’s definitely at ease with himself riiiiight?

Hit the flip to see the photos from Carti’s other recent accomplishment.

Friday photos dropped from Carti’s Brick Magazine cover

His body language is certainly powerful, isn’t it?

Which trap rapper do you think does the best job of inciting controversy?

