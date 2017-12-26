Sweeter Than A Plate Of Yams… Playboi Carti Drops Dainty Dance Moves And Dazzles For Magazine Cover
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2
❯
❮
Playboi Carti Has Some Interesting Dance Moves
Where is Blac Chyna? Last week Playboi Carti took to Instagram to reveal he’s currently in album mode.
We’re not sure if he’s taking a break for the holidays or simply testing out his dance moves on a break BUT this rather sassy footage hit the net today.
He’s definitely at ease with himself riiiiight?
Hit the flip to see the photos from Carti’s other recent accomplishment.