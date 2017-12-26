Yeezy Balls Out On Stocks In Huge Companies For Kimmy Cakes’ X-Mas Gift
- By Bossip Staff
Matrimony-dom: Kim Share Snaps Of Christmas Gift From Yeezy
What kind of gift would you give your millionaire wife? Kanye West opted for stocks in high-profile companies. Every year Yeezy tries to outdo himself when if comes to giving Kim gifts. This year, his gift was truly creative!
Kimmy Cakes shared snaps of her balling gifts from her hubby, showcasing how thoughtful each stock present was presented.
Amazon, Netflix, Adidas and Disney stocks. that’s baller! Take a look.
