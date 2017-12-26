Bloody Moves: Cardi B Sics Her Legal Bounsel On Offset’s Nude-Leaking Bomputer Hackers
Cardi B’s Lawyer Looking For Offset’s iCloud Hacker
Cardi B is in another tax bracket now and she can afford to handle things like rich folk do…with lawyers!
According to a TMZ report, Bardi has her attorney Scott Mason hot on the trail of the perpetrators who hacked Offset’s iCloud in order to leak her nude video.
Cardi doesn’t really seem to be trippin’ off the nude part, but she’s none-too-happy that someone would steal from her fiancé.
