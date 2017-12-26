Bloody Moves: Cardi B Sics Her Legal Bounsel On Offset’s Nude-Leaking Bomputer Hackers

Image via Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty

Cardi B’s Lawyer Looking For Offset’s iCloud Hacker

Cardi B is in another tax bracket now and she can afford to handle things like rich folk do…with lawyers!

According to a TMZ report, Bardi has her attorney Scott Mason hot on the trail of the perpetrators who hacked Offset’s iCloud in order to leak her nude video.

People keep posting the nude videos of me like if i wasn’t a stripper before 😩😩😂🤷🏽‍♀️You know there’s videos of me stripping with my titties & ass out on YouTube already right 😂?anyways i know i know i got a nice body right 😎 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 25, 2017

Cardi doesn’t really seem to be trippin’ off the nude part, but she’s none-too-happy that someone would steal from her fiancé.

Lil bih, you couldn’t f**k with her, if you wannnnted toooo.