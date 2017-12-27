Goals: A Gallery Of Times Jay Z Was Beyonce’s Biggest Fan

1 of 14 ❯ ❮

Jay Z Is Beyonce’s Fan There’s been a lot made about the fact that Jay Z has cheated on Beyonce in the past. But they DO love each other and Jay Z is clearly happy to be with his bae. Want proof? There have been so many times when he’s been her biggest fan. That’s goals (minus the cheating, of course). So if you want to see some loving, then look at the times Jay Z was hyping his wife, even when she’s being Beyonce.

Bey and Jay are couple goals pic.twitter.com/Dn9GPmSAFR — Yoncé Hub (@theyoncehub) December 12, 2017 The way he’s looking at her here

What I really mean when I say I want a man with vision pic.twitter.com/7Ms2IvZ1sP — Single Bells 🎶🎄 (@SylviaObell) December 27, 2017 This pic

When he said he had the hottest chick in the game…

When Jay bowed before his queen at the Met Gala AND THAT WAS ALL THAT HAPPENED THAT NIGHT NOTHING ELSE TO SEE HERE GUYS

I thought bey had a professional photographer all this time it was Jay… Goals. pic.twitter.com/pvGvJC5iG5 — ANNIE DREA (@AnnieDreaXO) July 26, 2016 When Jay hit this sassy pose to make sure his wife’s angles were right

Say what you want but Jay and Bey are my relationship goals. 😊💕👫 pic.twitter.com/VBbcCdj29E — Kelsey S. (@XoXo_Kelseygirl) June 22, 2016 When this happened

#goals que mi novio me vea como jay z ve a bey pic.twitter.com/kseXa6XnuR — Carol 🍮✨ (@GnarlyGal) October 29, 2015 When he took a look at that donk

jay z looking at bey 😍😍😍 #relationship goals pic.twitter.com/xodp2epNqp — Gabrielle Dougherty (@GabrielleDough1) May 5, 2015 The other time he went to the Met and was googoo eyes for her

Relationship goals: Jay & Bey pic.twitter.com/QZCn80Cb1V — Frigid Krustable ❄ (@WhereisKrusten) December 15, 2014 This hug

Lights out!!! Any questions?? — Mr. Carter (@S_C_) February 4, 2013 When he tweeted this about Beyonce’s Super Bowl halftime performance

Lets NOT forget that Beyoncé can outpeform all your favs while being pregnant 👑 #BeyoncéIsPregnant #Twins #BlackHistoryMonth #TheCarters pic.twitter.com/JtpuuoqoLv — BEYONCE KNOWLES (@IconicBeyPics) February 1, 2017 How he acted when she revealed her pregnancy

When he led her cheer section at the VMAs