#Goals: A Gallery Of Times Jay Z Was Beyonce’s Biggest Fan

- By Bossip Staff
Jay Z Is Beyonce’s Fan

There’s been a lot made about the fact that Jay Z has cheated on Beyonce in the past. But they DO love each other and Jay Z is clearly happy to be with his bae. Want proof? There have been so many times when he’s been her biggest fan. That’s goals (minus the cheating, of course). So if you want to see some loving, then look at the times Jay Z was hyping his wife, even when she’s being Beyonce.

The way he’s looking at her here

This pic

When he said he had the hottest chick in the game…

When Jay bowed before his queen at the Met Gala AND THAT WAS ALL THAT HAPPENED THAT NIGHT NOTHING ELSE TO SEE HERE GUYS

When Jay hit this sassy pose to make sure his wife’s angles were right

When this happened

    When he took a look at that donk

    The other time he went to the Met and was googoo eyes for her

    This hug

    When he tweeted this about Beyonce’s Super Bowl halftime performance

    How he acted when she revealed her pregnancy

    When he led her cheer section at the VMAs

