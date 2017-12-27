Just STFU Already: Chicken-Slaying Switch-Sider Azealia Banks Apologizes To Beyoncé For Azealia Banksing

Image via Ron Asadorian/Rick Davis/Splash

Azealia Banks Apologizes To Beyoncé

When will this lil’ heffa learn to pick a side and stay there? Or do us one better and just go the hell away!

After a year of talkin’ greasy about how Beyoncé “hopped on the Blackness trend” to sell records via her world-stopping album Lemonade, Azealia Banks took to Instagram to suck Mrs. Carter’s toes in a lengthy, unrequested, par-for-the-course “apology”.

There aren’t enough eye-roll emojis in the world to communicate the level of “GTFOHWTBS” that this lame azz post elicits.

For those of you who think we’re going way too hard on po’ lil’ Azealia, she deleted the post from her IG page.

See. SMH.