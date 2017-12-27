From LAX To LAX: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Were On Board For One Of The Most Interesting Flights Ever

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Were On The Worst Flight Ever

On Tuesday night, an All Nippon Airways flight, which was flying out of Los Angeles headed toward Tokyo, had to turn back “due to an administrative mix-up.” 4 hours into the 11-hour flight, the plane mysteriously turned around and headed back for LAX right where they started, all because there was one passenger who for some reason wasn’t supposed to be there.

Most everyone would be completely enraged to endure 8 hours of a flight just to head back home, but lucky for Twitter, Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend were on the flight, which made for a night full of entertainment and a backstage pass to all of the drama.

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Chrissy live-tweeted her experience for hours; from finding out the plane had to be turned around, to the staff interviewing passengers, to spending the night in an LAX lounge and conspiring on the real reason for the turn-around.

A source told CNN that an unauthorized passenger was on the flight. The airline said in a statement that the “cabin crew notified the pilot that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight, and the pilot in command made the decision to return to the originating airport.” But why did the staff turn an ENTIRE plane of people around instead of landing in Tokyo as planned and sending one guy back where he’s actually supposed to be? And why did it take someone 4 hours to find out they were on the wrong plane?

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Though this flight is weird enough on its own, the world is lucky that Chrissy Teigen was one of the people on board to give us the most hilarious front row seat to a story that would have made the news anyway. Check out the rest of the story via Teigen’s tweets on the next few pages.