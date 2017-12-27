From LAX To LAX: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Were On Board For One Of The Most Interesting Flights Ever
On Tuesday night, an All Nippon Airways flight, which was flying out of Los Angeles headed toward Tokyo, had to turn back “due to an administrative mix-up.” 4 hours into the 11-hour flight, the plane mysteriously turned around and headed back for LAX right where they started, all because there was one passenger who for some reason wasn’t supposed to be there.
Most everyone would be completely enraged to endure 8 hours of a flight just to head back home, but lucky for Twitter, Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend were on the flight, which made for a night full of entertainment and a backstage pass to all of the drama.
Chrissy live-tweeted her experience for hours; from finding out the plane had to be turned around, to the staff interviewing passengers, to spending the night in an LAX lounge and conspiring on the real reason for the turn-around.
A source told CNN that an unauthorized passenger was on the flight. The airline said in a statement that the “cabin crew notified the pilot that one of the passengers boarded the incorrect flight, and the pilot in command made the decision to return to the originating airport.” But why did the staff turn an ENTIRE plane of people around instead of landing in Tokyo as planned and sending one guy back where he’s actually supposed to be? And why did it take someone 4 hours to find out they were on the wrong plane?
Though this flight is weird enough on its own, the world is lucky that Chrissy Teigen was one of the people on board to give us the most hilarious front row seat to a story that would have made the news anyway. Check out the rest of the story via Teigen’s tweets on the next few pages.