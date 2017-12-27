Chance The Rapper And Steph Curry Join Barack Obama For My Brother’s Keeper PSA [Video]

Barack Obama Launches New “We Are The Ones” PSA

The month of February will bring the third anniversary of Barack Obama‘s My Brother’s Keeper initiative. Obama laid down the MBK Alliance’s goals for the new year in a public service announcement, tapping both Chance the Rapper and Steph Curry for some assistance in a new video titled, “We Are the Ones.”

The MBK Alliance was launched in back in 2015, with the goal of sustaining our beloved President Obama’s mission of addressing “persistent opportunity gaps” facing boys and young men of color.