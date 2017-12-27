Preciousness: Nick Cannon Flicks It Up With Santa, New Baby And Beauty Pageant Baby Mama

Nick Cannon’s Holiday Photo With Brittany Bell And Baby Golden

Nick Cannon is a great baby daddy! Previously Nick said he never wanted to be in a monogamous relationship again in life, and that seems to be working out just fine by the looks of thing. The mogul carved out time to take some adorable holiday flicks with his family, Brittany Bell and their precious seed Golden. Golden’s mama and Nicki is all smiles in the flick.

Golden was born earlier this year and is quickly approaching his first birthday. Isn’t he adorable??

Here you can see a closer photo of his face, looks just like Mariah’s kids right?

Meanwhile, Mariah and dem babies celebrated X-mas with real snow, real reindeer a possible real santa (because she’s rich). Hit the flip to see.