Remember Her? Musty MAGA Lover Joy Villa Files Sex Assault Complaint Against Sleazy Trump Aid

Out Of Pocket: Former Trump Campaign Aid Blasted For Sexually Assaulting Singer Joy VIlla

The same women who draped herself in Trump’s pathetic campaign slogan at the Grammy’s earlier this year, is now filing a complaint over sexual assault against one of Cheeto’s campaign aids. According to the Associated Press, singer and proud republican Joy Villa said Tuesday that she has filed a sexual assault complaint against President Donald Trump’s former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, for hitting her twice on her buttocks during a Washington gathering in November. The incident happened at a gathering at the Trump International Hotel on the day after Thanksgiving (even though he was reportedly fired back in June 2017, he was still shooting the isht with Trump).

Although the incident took place weeks ago, Villa decided to come forward now against Corey Lewandowski after some encouragement from friends. Initially she reportedly felt like she would get backlash for putting the pervy campaign manager on blast. Villa called Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department on Christmas Eve to report the man.

“I didn’t know him at all,” Villa said about Lewandowski. “I only knew him by reputation. He broke my trust.” In March 2016 the same man Villa filed the complaint against, was charged with misdemeanor battery for an altercation involving a female reporter after a news conference in Florida.