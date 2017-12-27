Nike Checks: Kendrick Lamar’s First Sneaker Collab With Nike Finally Gets A Release Date

Kendrick’s Cortez Collab Gets A Release Date

A few days before Christmas, Kendrick Lamar previewed his first official collab shoe with Nike, which fans knew was going to be a version of the cali-centric Cortez silhouette. Now, Nike has finally announced the official release date of this super hyped-up shoe, and it’s coming sooner that you might thing.

Lamar’s sneaker is titled the Cortez Kenny 1, and fits along well with the “Kung Fu Kenny” persona he’s been embodying throughout his latest album and tour. After leaving the Reebok brand in summer of 2017, Kendrick swiftly announced his partnership with Nike. From the looks of this first sneaker, his work with Nike is going to be a lot different than the shoes he did with their competition–with whom his collaborations were mostly all plays on the Blood/Crip rivalries in his hometown of Compton, California.

DON'T TRIP. CORTEZ KENNY A post shared by Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) on Dec 18, 2017 at 7:07pm PST

The Cortez Kenny sneakers will released at Nike.com and through their SNKRS app on Sunday, January 28, beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST.