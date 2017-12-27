MAGAs Just Don’t Understand: Gregg Popovich Explains Why Rich People Should Give Back To The Less-Fortunate

Image via Ronald Cortes/Getty

Gregg Popovich Explains Why Rich People Should Help Poorer People

If you love and adore Donald Trump, then the idea of helping those in need is probably a foreign concept to you. But to the rest of us decent human beings, like San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, it makes all the sense in the world.

Coach Popovich has dropped jewels on many social issues and keeps all the funky when it comes to what’s right and what’s wrong.

Take this recent quote for example.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was asked why he thinks it’s important to give back to the community: “Because we’re rich as hell and we don’t need it all, and other people need it. Then, you’re an a– if you don’t give it. Pretty simple.” — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) December 27, 2017

That way.

Pop for POTUS, yo. ✊🏾💕 A post shared by Angela Rye (@angelarye) on Dec 26, 2017 at 10:33pm PST

There are quite a few simpletons who are big mad in Angela’s comments. Strange.