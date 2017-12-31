These Deliciously Messy, Viciously Petty Bossip Headlines Smashed 2017’s Cakes To Smithereens
Saltine Fury: Racist Mayo Packets Are BIG MAD About Black Panther’s Blackity Blackness https://t.co/I7NY1lPmBq pic.twitter.com/G0WrZAesP3
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 13, 2017
BEST Bossip Headlines Of 2017
2017 was the spiciest dumpster fire EVER filled with Dorito Diablo‘s cheeto crusty clownery, big mad mayo packets, Blackity Black excellence, Queen Tiddayonce blessings, becky on becky crime, messy mouth-breather shenanigans, sassy druggy rappers, never-ending petty parties and ashy wigs BUT at least we had Bossip headlines–game-changing, internet-shattering Bossip headlines that won the whole entire internet while smashing 2017’s crispity crunchity cakes to smithereens.
Deteriorating Dust Mite Stacey Dash Calls Auntie Maxine Waters A 'Buffoon', Gets Dragged Back To Unemployment https://t.co/Euqyt96nzS pic.twitter.com/fWCjbv0RwX
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 24, 2017
Peep ALLLLLL the absolute BEST Bossip headlines of 2017 on the flip.
$camazing Grace: Joel Osteen Got DRAGGED To Jerusalem Over Shady Megachurch Shut Down https://t.co/hrFwQNTQmn #HurricaneHarvey pic.twitter.com/9K9qS5mlwu
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 29, 2017
Turn Off Your TVs: Uncooked Quinoa Clump Tomi Lahren Joins Fox News Team https://t.co/fiWiBd6Hj7 pic.twitter.com/FZgwqNH6xN
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 30, 2017
Becky On Becky Crime: Tay-Tay & Katy’s Mayo-Splattered Beef Took A Deliciously PETTY New Turn https://t.co/MPcacp0gV7 pic.twitter.com/kw4fLsHnjQ
— Bossip (@Bossip) June 9, 2017
2Filthy4U: Meet The Lusty Crusty Musty Beloveds Behind The Freaknasty #ATLOrgy https://t.co/dTL0fInh2R pic.twitter.com/SVUx1fRggD
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 9, 2017
Call “The People”: Draya Is Getting Dragged Back To Slop Turkey Heaven For Doing The Neglectric Slide When Her Son Needs Homework Helphttps://t.co/YXR2eGTlRf
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 8, 2017
Freezer Burnt Breadstick Maria Sharapova Calls 5'9" Serena Williams "Intimidating" https://t.co/S9LXkp5R1t pic.twitter.com/tOi5lrX0FY
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 8, 2017
Rancid Ricotta Faced Tomi Lahren Shades Beyoncé & Kaep, Gets All Five Follicles On Her Unseasoned Scalp Snatched https://t.co/p9irJqnfMX pic.twitter.com/HL5OwGGi5A
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 6, 2017
Oh?? Ariana Grande Says She BEEN Wanted Mac Miller To Smash Her 4 Octave Cakes To Smithereens From The Jump https://t.co/Jk57m7yC14 pic.twitter.com/qNkEGxFHrQ
— Bossip (@Bossip) March 2, 2017
Cash Me OuttaLine: Moldy Loaf Of Wonder Bread Throws Out-Of-Rhythm Jabs At Willow Smith’s Hair https://t.co/oHZ1ln6t4Y pic.twitter.com/vXpERqnTXV
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 26, 2017
Ni Hao, Heffa: Pumpkin Spiced Katy Perry Can't Perform In Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Because She's Banned Indefinitely From China https://t.co/Sff1M0Bap2 pic.twitter.com/9k8gk3pR8r
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 17, 2017
Choppalonians 3:16: Kirk Franklin Let The Holy Draco Spray & Broke Twitter https://t.co/UxQs9vBOXw pic.twitter.com/cWdMqbOK12
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 30, 2017
Hit It For Harvey: Horny Houston Couple Caught Smashing Displaced Cakes To Smithereens Inside Shelter [Video] https://t.co/qUpx7tdbhE pic.twitter.com/sWumjJhDVP
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 12, 2017
1600 STFU Avenue: White House Secretary Of Sycophancy Sarah Huckabee-Sanders Calls For ESPN Fire Jemele Hill https://t.co/MKf9lstzWH pic.twitter.com/cLj7LWxghc
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 13, 2017
DJ Envy (Allegedly) Got His Breakfast Buns Smashed To Smithereens By A Spicy Snapchat Strumpet. Peep The Reactions: https://t.co/qHiwLk4Pzj pic.twitter.com/eO6J70b9KY
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 26, 2017
Piss Poor Pizza Peddler 'Papa John' Out As CEO Of Putrid Pie Chain https://t.co/GQHTmfkaoC pic.twitter.com/Ba8A6QRPFU
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 21, 2017
Cash Hungry Records Broke AF For The '99 And The 2000: Rick Ross Says Bankrupt Birdman Is Bangin' Toni Braxton For Bread https://t.co/qtR3B7dDoX pic.twitter.com/l1iaHkdwnX
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 18, 2017
Twitter Seasons And Deep Fries Flavorless Flaxseed Taylor Swift For Taylor Swifting https://t.co/9XKiRD5rcP pic.twitter.com/FArK52aIBR
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 26, 2017
Love At First Skrr Skrr: Bardi & Offset’s Beautifully Bloody Engagement Sparks Hilarious Chaos https://t.co/amNZBohx2G pic.twitter.com/4YF4HgpvE4
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 28, 2017
Poon-Sizzling Villain Bae Michael B. Jordan Is Destroying Dashiki Drawls From Twitter To Wakanda https://t.co/5nxRF1ilhL #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/oFLQNTrlH7
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 16, 2017
Shameless Slab Of Diseased Kangaroo Meat Ann Coulter Attacked #Kwanzaa & Got Dragged (AGAIN) https://t.co/Cy3naF2NTx pic.twitter.com/1utGSv5wHY
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 29, 2017
Bald-Headed iBecky Sophia The Robot Wants To Destroy Mankind & The Memes Are Hilarious https://t.co/p6Z1joF43q pic.twitter.com/CMfq7p6jmt
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 3, 2017
We Gon’ Be Alt-Right: Taylor Swift’s Anti-Kanye Album Is Getting Panini Pressed To Smithereens On Twitter https://t.co/1fWogDpQ2G pic.twitter.com/QojFEXGYlD
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 10, 2017
Yammmassic Park: Meet The Ghanaian Thickasaurus Rex Sizzling Instagram https://t.co/opYSTL30Np pic.twitter.com/fBqEhDAQX9
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 27, 2017
M-M-Mayonnaise Music: Tay-Tay Swift’s Tapioca-Splattered New Album Sparked Hilariously Petty Hysteria https://t.co/UxJtg06xXD #Reputation pic.twitter.com/9AVpZ8hqij
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 12, 2017
Poor Thing: Future Is Smashing Bow Wow’s Oatmeal Thick Baby Mama To Smithereens And He’s A Salty Shad https://t.co/6XJBAE3Zba pic.twitter.com/0punjxAAj3
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 28, 2017
Ernest Goes To Unemployment: Alf Adjacent Hazel E's Colorism Comments Might Have Gotten Her Fired https://t.co/WVvbXiooZJ pic.twitter.com/likjrkI7kW
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 19, 2017
Get Out: Church Lady Ankle Thick Ashley Graham Says Her Malevolent Meemaw Reacted Racistly To Her Black Boyfriend https://t.co/JONhdYQocN pic.twitter.com/gf2lMVzjYp
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 4, 2017
Saltine Fury: Wet Dog-Scented Mayo Packets Are BIG MAD At The Hella Blackity Black Grammy Noms https://t.co/QytwtbfcD0 pic.twitter.com/4ncvl9Zzwm
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 28, 2017
Parmesan Crusted Tears: SnapThot YesJulz Boo-Hoos After “Ni***A” Tee Tweet Costs Her A Bag, Twitter Rejoices https://t.co/CUSz8ilxkU pic.twitter.com/3YARarfW1j
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 6, 2017
Extremely Messy & Extremely LOUD Breakups: David Otunga Thinks This Producer's Pounding J Hud's Sonic Boom Poon To Smithereens https://t.co/WSYkHSQhx6 pic.twitter.com/zltXwWTFad
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 17, 2017
Smashed The Homies? Drake Rumored To Be Homeboy Humping Bella Hadid's Airmax Loving Cakes After The Weeknd https://t.co/nI5dkbUE7o pic.twitter.com/1cJf8hPUQ3
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 12, 2017
Risk It All SZN: Swamp Possum THICK Nicole Murphy Followed Shannon Sharpe & Shattered Twitter https://t.co/Zi8AedNfqG pic.twitter.com/NjlWLvuYiG
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 12, 2017
Booger Sugar Busted: Miami Dolphins Coach Snorts Up A Poon-Poppingly Delicious Skripper Scandal https://t.co/w1kmzbDpTA pic.twitter.com/Y5tMnpxyYI
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 9, 2017
Brokeration In The Dancery: Dumpster-Dwelling Dust Mite Kendu Isaacs Demanded MORE MJB Bucks & Got Re-DRAGGED https://t.co/shTFxQbZ1N pic.twitter.com/cVUcNnaRrK
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 24, 2017
Saltine Fury: Washcloth-Allergic Mayo Packets Were SUPER SALTY That Tiffany Haddish Hosted #SNL https://t.co/oNYlkutSYM pic.twitter.com/4nVkdIeVyB
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 12, 2017
Et Tu Khloé? Kardashian's Infamously Infertile Myrtle Reportedly Toting A Gut Full Of Cav In Her Girdle https://t.co/1Nn9vdtClz
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 27, 2017
Legendary Poonaissance Man #HughHefner Passed Away & Twitter Twittered https://t.co/daT9emlAg5 pic.twitter.com/lZqZXG6F2F
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 28, 2017
Ho Sit Down: Oxidized Avocado Spews Islamophobic Hate At Canadian Sikh Politician Jagmeet Singh [Video] https://t.co/EWOMxWk61Z pic.twitter.com/61AAbOrwkT
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 11, 2017
Brolic Bae: This Panty Melting Model Will Hulk Smash Your Drawls Into Protein Powder https://t.co/YrCdIZmKuu pic.twitter.com/6miCwtAE4B
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 5, 2017
Hateful Dollop Of Dumpster Mayo Tomi Lahren Fired MORE Shots At Kap & Got DRAGGED AGAIN https://t.co/T1xVbMa89y pic.twitter.com/XfmA7SL7Qu
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 1, 2017
Low Down Dirty Camel Jay Z Confirmed That He Cheated On Queen Bey & Got DRAGGED To A Dark Elevator With Solange Inside https://t.co/qAbaQKyYCf pic.twitter.com/tXUrIe1zjv
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 1, 2017
Whimpering White Apologies: Milk Jug Adjacent Jitterbug Dan Rue Finds Saying "N-gga" Problematic After All…https://t.co/0L4LlbXuLC pic.twitter.com/Oj2luGNYnX
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 30, 2017
Headassery 3:16: Tina Campbell Says She Christianly Voted For Trump, Gets Bible Thumped To Thessalonians https://t.co/HB1qSiDNhF pic.twitter.com/z5qOI6ZlcN
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 1, 2017
Boretta Scott Bing: Cardi B Shows Civil Rights Support To Colin Kaepernick At MTV VMAs https://t.co/t7pdgeHNb3 pic.twitter.com/47mwGXN6C1
— Bossip (@Bossip) August 28, 2017
Beckies Behaving Badly: Mayo-Splattered Graduation BRAWL Pops Off & Shatters The Internet https://t.co/QyWmmWUu72 pic.twitter.com/oUK7VwgsFM
— Bossip (@Bossip) May 18, 2017
Bad & Bewby: Thicky Delicious RihYonce’s Magnificent Tidday Meats Are Breaking Twitter https://t.co/6McwV1RpuP pic.twitter.com/NoOYIZpZeW
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 12, 2017
For Colored Mutants: Tyler Perry Revealed Discussions With Marvel & Shook Up Twitter https://t.co/py6b05gTKv pic.twitter.com/Ye3K5carWv #ICYMI
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 28, 2017
BooBooTheFooleronomy 28: Did Oprah Ban Cheeto Crusty Trumper Tina Campbell From Her Gospel Brunch? https://t.co/jMGwPcTJgR pic.twitter.com/2S788nvXRa
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 20, 2017
Human Keyboard Smash Desiigner FINALLY Spoke English & Blew Twitter Away https://t.co/DAs0o4G5Sg pic.twitter.com/cmThh4pi4c
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 7, 2017
Beat Face Brawlers: Sassy Fists Of Fury Flew During A Nasty 'Ole Sephora Kerfuffle & The Reactions Are Hilarious https://t.co/2MgsXwUwqj pic.twitter.com/HWq5ToNpTH
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 21, 2017
Stiff Arm: Hugh Hefner’s Widow Won’t Inherit A Single Dime After Years Of Slobbing Down His Shriveled Knob https://t.co/lAdzdvHjrd pic.twitter.com/jxjK9rXl8H
— Bossip (@Bossip) September 29, 2017
Bae Of The Day: “WAGS Miami” Star Darnell Nicole Is Bottlenose Dolphin THICK https://t.co/AOUUzCNAgK pic.twitter.com/gfiodVmdc6
— Bossip (@Bossip) October 14, 2017
Sunken Place Mewd: Cam Newton’s Sassylicious Auntie Thotfit Got DRAGGED To Z-Snap Hell https://t.co/fqGp5iauUk pic.twitter.com/gd7UXx90gQ
— Bossip (@Bossip) April 17, 2017
Auntie Tomarosa Slithered Onto GMA, Spewed Ashy Delusions & Sparked Twitter Chaos https://t.co/1vDP2iqSUc pic.twitter.com/3V394qOn9H
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 14, 2017
Dusty Dorito Diablo Trump Plans On Attending The Grand Opening Of Mississippi's Civil Rights Museum.
The NAACP: HELLLL TO THE NAWL-NAAAWL-NAAAAAWL https://t.co/FkcoQ4SqKw pic.twitter.com/TWTYhOr73G
— Bossip (@Bossip) December 7, 2017
Is Playboi Carti Milly Rocking Blac Chyna's Crunchy Peanut Butter Cakes To A Powder? https://t.co/acTDzFEjQT pic.twitter.com/Kb5AZr5kKj
— Bossip (@Bossip) November 4, 2017
Big Teef Beef: Wendy Williams Blasts Steve Harvey Over Diva Behavior https://t.co/V5K7KnKVgS
— Bossip (@Bossip) July 27, 2017
Blazed: Tomato Low Rent's Old Tweets Have Been Brought Back To Life And Further Display Her Mayonnaise Mindset https://t.co/hjIMFd1B5r pic.twitter.com/W4QJGV2bNW
— Bossip (@Bossip) January 11, 2017