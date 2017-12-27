FreeMeekMill: James Harden Pays Meek Mill A Holiday Jail Visit & Honors Him With These…

James Harden Says Meek Mill Is Working On New Music?

James Harden paid rapper Meek Mill a visit to check on him, according to TMZ. Meek has been doing time at the State Correctional Institution in Chester, PA over parole violations. James carved out time in between games on Tuesday for the visit and reported back on social media.

“Got a chance to see my bro Meek Mill today. His spirit is high and hopefully we can get him out by February,” Harden wrote. Told me to tell y’all when he get out he got some (fire) for y’all.”

Harden also had some really nice “Free Meek” sneakers made in his honor. He plans to rock them on the court on Thursday when the Rockets play the Celtics.

James Harden will honor Meek Mill by rocking these #FreeMeek Harden Vol. 2’s Thursday against Boston (via @DimeUPROXX & @Kickstradomis) pic.twitter.com/KrEUw5trnU — Day & A Dream (@dayandadream) December 27, 2017

It’s really sweet Meek’s celebrity friends take time to check on him. Jail has GOT to be tough around the holidays.