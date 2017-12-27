Swirl: Has Baron Davis Been Burrowing His Beard Into Language Arts Teacher-Looking Laura Dern?

Laura Dern Has A New Brother Boo – Baron Davis</h2

Laura Dern was married to Ben Harper for eight years… They divorced in 2013 and three years later she was romantically linked to Common, now photos have emerged of Dern dallying with former NBA star Baron Davis.

It’s probably safe to assume she’s down with the swirl.

Dern was photographed leaving the Beverly Hills Hotel with Davis on December 20th. An eyewitness tells Us Weekly that following a lunch date where the pair were “talking, laughing and having a great time.”

Davis, who is 12 years younger than Dern, was toting her purse.

The eyewitness says Dern was “trying to remain incognito,” but they “were kissing and touching and were all over each other.The duo, said the eyewitness, looked “infatuated with each other” and “very much like a new couple in love.”

Davis’ wife Isabella Brewster filed for divorce in June after three years of marriage and requested primary physical and joint legal custody of their 3-year-old and 1-year-old sons.

A source close to Davis tells BOSSIP that the hoop star, who has produced and appeared in several films, is friends with the actress.

“The photos have been blown out of proportion,” the insider told BOSSIP. “It’s nothing like what it seems.”

The insider told BOSSIP Davis’ primary focus is his children.