We’re Brothers, We’re Happy And We’re Singing An- Wait, We’re Brothers?!?! 60-Year Friendship Turns Into Family

Image via KHON2

Friends For 60-Years Discover They Are Actually Brothers

File this one under “GTFOH, are you serious?!?!”

According to K-HON2 two Hawaiian men who had been friend for 60 years, since 6th grade, just found out that they are actually brothers.

Alan Robinson and Walter Macfarlane were both in search of their families via Ancestry.com as Macfarlane never knew his father and Robinson was adopted.

While searching for his father Macfarlane turned to DNA matching to see if he could locate any other members of his family. When the matches came back, one username in particular stuck out, Robi737.

It turns out that Robi737 was his best friend Alan Robinson who flew 737 airplanes for Aloha Airlines. Alan was in search of his family as well and after 60 years he and Walter realized they had the same mother.

“It was a shock,” Macfarlane said. “Yea it was shock, definitely and then we thought about it and compared forearms,” Robinson said. “Yea hairy arms, that did it!” Macfarlane exclaimed.

That’s one helluva Christmas present!

“It was an overwhelming experience, it’s still overwhelming. I don’t know how long it’s going to take for me to get over this feeling,” Robinson said.

Imagine that. Your long lost brother has literally been with you for 60 years. Crazy.