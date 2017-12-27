Ulysses Wilkerson: Family Seeking Answers In Brutal Beating Of Alabama Teen At Hands Of Police

Family Of Ulysses Wilkerson Seeking Answers

The brutal beating of an Alabama teenager at the hands of police is causing outrage. An extremely graphic photo of a bloody and beaten Ulysses Wilkerson, 17, was shared over 61,000 times on Facebook after his mother posted it seeking answers.

“Troy police officers did this to my son While he was in handcuffs,” wrote Angela Williams on Facebook.”Please share I’m heading to Birmingham to UAB he has fracture [sic] and had to transport to have surgery.”

The post was picked up by local news outlet WKRG who spoke with Ulysses Wilkerson Jr. , Ulysses’ father.

“He had trauma to the brain, swelling on the brain, and a cracked eye socket in three different places,” said the family patriarch. “From all over the world, people are commenting they want justice.”

The outlet reports that a witness said they saw officers standing over a possibly unconcious Ulysses. Ulysses allegedly ran from officers during a foot chase.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation is currently conducting an investigation into the force used by the Troy Police Department officers.

A statement from them posted by WKRG reads;

On Sunday, December 23, 2017, Troy (Alabama) Police Officers arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in the area of Madison Street at approximately 11:52 PM. During the arrest, the juvenile was injured, and was transported directly to Troy Regional Medical Center. The Juvenile was later transported to University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham, and subsequently released. City of Troy Police Chief Randall Barr requested the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conduct an independent investigation into the use of force by his officers. Chief Barr’s request was approved and Agents from SBI immediately responded to Troy, conducting interviews and collecting evidence. In order to protect the juvenile involved and the integrity of the investigation, no additional information will be released by SBI until this investigation is closed. The completed investigation will be turned over to Pike Co. District Attorney Tom Anderson for presentation to a Grand Jury.

The injuries Ulysses received are horrific and the outrage over his brutal beating is growing.

