Are Feeling This Hair Color? Kimmy Cakes Tinted Her Tresses Icicle Blue

Are You Feeling Kim K’s Blue Hair?

Kim Kardashian seems to be experimenting with new hair hues, after turning full time blonde, the mom is now a blueberry head. Kim’s hair colorist posted up flick of her rocking a lightly blue tinted bob. It looks wintry-chic, don’t you think?

Do you think Kim Kardashian chose an good shade of blue or should we be throwing her on with the cast of Love and Hip Hop New York??? Scroll down for more flicks.

Flawless 💙 #kimkardashian A post shared by Chris Appleton (@chrisappleton1) on Dec 24, 2017 at 3:39pm PST

Matchy matchy, head to toe. Are you feeling it?