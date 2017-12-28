1, 2 Step: Ciara’s Been Jingling Her Bells All Holiday SZN & People Are Noticing
- By Bossip Staff
For your viewing pleasure…
Ciara Shares Holiday Dance Videos
Ciara’s been quietly sleighingggg all holiday season on social media. The “Goodies” songstress and her band of bodaciously baaaaawdied dancers first released a video on Christmas of them expertly jingling their sleigh bells for Santa.
Following that CiCi and her dancers hit some poolside 8-counts following their Disney Castle holiday performance.
In addition to Ciara’s dance videos, she also shared a new look; a Tina Turner-style wig from a promo shoot.
You like?
