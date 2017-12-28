1, 2 Step: Ciara’s Been Jingling Her Bells All Holiday SZN & People Are Noticing

- By Bossip Staff
For your viewing pleasure…

Ciara Shares Holiday Dance Videos

Ciara’s been quietly sleighingggg all holiday season on social media. The “Goodies” songstress and her band of bodaciously baaaaawdied dancers first released a video on Christmas of them expertly jingling their sleigh bells for Santa.

Let’s Get It…#Christmas

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Following that CiCi and her dancers hit some poolside 8-counts following their Disney Castle holiday performance.

In addition to Ciara’s dance videos, she also shared a new look; a Tina Turner-style wig from a promo shoot.

Retro Vibes. This #Hair Was Fun.

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

You like?

More holiday CiCi on the flip.

We Stay Turnt Up… #Christmas 😎

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

Day 26. @TheLoveMagazine

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

