1, 2 Step: Ciara’s Been Jingling Her Bells All Holiday SZN & People Are Noticing

Ciara Shares Holiday Dance Videos

Ciara’s been quietly sleighingggg all holiday season on social media. The “Goodies” songstress and her band of bodaciously baaaaawdied dancers first released a video on Christmas of them expertly jingling their sleigh bells for Santa.

Let’s Get It…#Christmas A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 24, 2017 at 8:32am PST

Following that CiCi and her dancers hit some poolside 8-counts following their Disney Castle holiday performance.

In addition to Ciara’s dance videos, she also shared a new look; a Tina Turner-style wig from a promo shoot.

Retro Vibes. This #Hair Was Fun. A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 26, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

You like?

