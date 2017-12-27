Fetty Wap’s Baby Mama Of Two Lezhae Undresses In Artsy Gut Full Of Rapper Flicks
Lezhae Zeona Releases Bump Photos Of Fetty Wap’s Seed
The mother of Fetty Wap’s soon to be TWO seeds is glowing and showing off her gut full of rapper in new pregnancy flicks. Previously, Lezhae said she and Fetty had planned to get pregnant again, after having a daughter together. Fetty has allegedly father three children in between their first kid Zy and this new child.
“If you ask him, was his son with Lezhae planned? He’s gonna say yes. You ask him, were you and Lezhae having sex on ovulation days to get pregnant, yes. Was Lez and supposed to move in your house with you and [inaudible], yes”
Take a gander at these professional pregnancy pics.
I chose to do gold because spirituality, gold resembles a deep understanding of yourself, your own soul, and it also inspires knowledge and I believe that I’m at a point in my life where I’m beginning to do so. I’ve never loved myself more than now, I’ve never focused on myself as hard as I am now, I’ve never blocked negativity as much as I do now, I’ve never understood not to let the actions of others alter my character as much as I do now, and most of all I’ve never felt this confident and comfortable in my own skin. Gold also symbolizes success, wealth, and achievements all of which I plan to fulfill in our new year, my ONLY focus is myself and my 2 beautiful children. From a biblical standpoint, gold is associated with fire which is associated with the process of purification and nothing is more pure than a innocent, newborn baby and the gift of life is a beautiful gift that only God himself can give. The underlying blue seeping through resembles the precious baby boy I have growing so healthy and strong inside of me 💙 I believe the natural body of a pregnant woman is the most gorgeous and amazing thing ever, with its ability to transform itself in order to accommodate 2 human lives in 1 body which is why I decided to not wear anything except panties cause I didn’t want glitter in my coochie 😂😂 Merry Christmas everyone 🎄❤️ I hope your day is filled with joy, peace, and love 🙏🏽
This world can put a hold on your soul sometimes Put you at the end of your rope Sometimes you just break down But when this world tries to end you, I’ll defend you I got your back, I got you I’ll take your side I’ll lay my life Down for you I’ll crawl over broken glass, I will stand in the flame Take the bullet, take the blows, I will take all the pain Anything, anything that you’ve gotta get through Mommas Got You 💙👶🏽
Hit the flip for more pics of Lez with Fetty Wap’s daughter Zy.