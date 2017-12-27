Fetty Wap’s Baby Mama Of Two Lezhae Undresses In Artsy Gut Full Of Rapper Flicks

Lezhae Zeona Releases Bump Photos Of Fetty Wap’s Seed

The mother of Fetty Wap’s soon to be TWO seeds is glowing and showing off her gut full of rapper in new pregnancy flicks. Previously, Lezhae said she and Fetty had planned to get pregnant again, after having a daughter together. Fetty has allegedly father three children in between their first kid Zy and this new child.

“If you ask him, was his son with Lezhae planned? He’s gonna say yes. You ask him, were you and Lezhae having sex on ovulation days to get pregnant, yes. Was Lez and supposed to move in your house with you and [inaudible], yes”

Take a gander at these professional pregnancy pics.

Hit the flip for more pics of Lez with Fetty Wap’s daughter Zy.