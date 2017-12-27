Prayers Up: Atlanta News Anchor Amanda Davis Suffers Massive Stroke

Amanda Davis Suffers Stroke

A popular Atlanta news anchor is currently hospitalized after a medical emergency. CBS News anchor Amanda Davis suffered a massive stroke Tuesday at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Jackson International Aiport.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Davis was on her way to attend the funeral of her stepfather in San Antonio.

“She suffered a spontaneous massive stroke while waiting for a flight to go to San Antonio,” said news director Steve Doerr who cut short his vacation in New England and flew back to Atlanta today to see her at the hospital. Davis was about to attend the funeral of her stepfather in San Antonio.

Fellow news anchor Sharon Reed also solicited prayers for Davis on CBS 46’s 5 p.m. newscast.

Davis is a longtime Atlanta news staple. She previously worked for 26 years at WAGA-TV and retired in 2012 after a DUI related arrest. She made a triumphant return to television in 2016 on CBS where she spoke openly on her battle with alcoholism.

We sincerely wish Amanda the best and we’re praying for her recovery.

This story is still developing…