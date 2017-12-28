#BlackInkCrew: Dusty Foot Tatting Donna Had The NERVE To Criticize Melody’s Tattooing But Twitter Never Forgets
- By Bossip Staff
Everyone Hates Donna
Black Ink Crew shifted a bit this week and focused on Donna who had two big stories this week. One, she led an investigation into the whereabouts of some missing money. She tried to blame it on Melody and everything. Then she took it a step farther by going after Melody’s tattoo work but there’s one problem.
We all remember Donna out here drawing up frostbite on people’s feet and calling them tattoos. Twitter never forgot and came for Donna…again.