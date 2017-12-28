BlackInkCrew: Dusty Foot Tatting Donna Had The NERVE To Criticize Melody’s Tattooing But Twitter Never Forgets

Everyone Hates Donna

Black Ink Crew shifted a bit this week and focused on Donna who had two big stories this week. One, she led an investigation into the whereabouts of some missing money. She tried to blame it on Melody and everything. Then she took it a step farther by going after Melody’s tattoo work but there’s one problem.

Donna done grew some balls like the whole shop aint hate her the first 20 seasons of black ink #BlackInkCrew pic.twitter.com/7xvekxpwLJ — tamera nichole. (@MeraMorris) December 28, 2017

We all remember Donna out here drawing up frostbite on people’s feet and calling them tattoos. Twitter never forgot and came for Donna…again.