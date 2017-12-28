So Sad: Toddler Cries Lead To Pregnant Dead Mom At Basement Steps, Police Suspect Husband Pushed Her

Brooklyn Husband Arrested For Murder Of Wife Tonie Wells

A 29-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested because police suspect him of pushing his 22-year-old pregnant wife down a flight of steep steps, where she was found dead. The NY Post is reporting Tonie Wells, 22, was found dead with bruising to her neck following the 9:50 a.m. incident at the Crown Heights residence on Sterling Place after neighbors reportedly heard the cries of her two-year-old daughter and called the cops, according to cops. She and her husband Barry Wells have previously gone viral on instagram over a tattoo portrait her got for his now deceased wife of her face.

“Witnesses heard an argument and something falling down the stairs,” a high-ranking police source said.

Cops had previously responded to a report of one other domestic incident at the home, authorities said. The deceased mom’s own sister had reportedly called 911 the morning of her death to warn that the young mom was “scared” of her husband, sources said. Cops have been suspended for not properly following up with the case according to the NY Post.