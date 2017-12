Yikes: Rapper 40 Glocc Says The Game Paid Off 14-Year-Old Girl He Impregnated

40 Glocc Alleges The Game Paid Off 14-Year-Old He Got Pregnant

The Game and rapper 40 Glocc are still beefing over that 2 Million dollar judgement and now 40 Glocc is dragging his name through the internet. He’s rehashing rumors that The Game got a 14-year-old from overseas pregnant, saying that he paid her to be quiet.

He says The Game is trying to hide the girl he allegedly got pregnant, their baby together and his manager Wack is just as bad, saying he even tried to sleep with the teen too!

Glocc posted:

🚨PEDOPHILE ALERT🚨 GAYME – YOU CAN’T MISTAKE A 14yrs OLD LITTLE GIRL FOR AN ADULT… & BUY HER A PLANE TICKET TO THE U.S.A. FOR HE 15TH BIRTHDAY TO HAVE SEX WITH HER & MAKE A BABY.. U KNEW HER AGE WHEN U BOUGHT THE PLANE TICKET B*TCH!! BCUZ THEY ASKED FOR DATE OF BIRTH TO BUY THE PLANE TICKET! .. HAVING HER LIE SAYING IT HAPPENED IN THE UK.. SO MIAMI POLICE DONT LOCK YO SICK AZZ UP!! “GAYME” A CHILD MOLESTER & YEA @Wack100 yo b*tch ass just as much as a pedophile for being up under the nigga hugging his balls, trying to cover it up..& u tried to f*ck on her too.💥💯 HIDE YO KIDS FROM THESE NIGGAZ ON GOD! #FACT THESE SICK PERVERTED B*TCH AZZ N*GGAZ F*CK THIS LITTLE GIRL LIFE UP.. & SCARED HER INTO SAYING IT HAPPENED IN THE UK.. & IT REALLY HAPPENED IN THE U.S.A. IN MIAMI!. & PAID HER SCANLESS ASS MOMA A CHECK TO HELP THEM WITH THE LIE..SHIT PISS ME OFF WHEN NIGGAZ MOLEST LITTLE GIRLS😠 ON GOD!

40 Glocc claims this is a message Wack 100 sent to the teen to make sure she stays offline and talking about her “situation” with The Game.

YOU B!TCH AZZ PEDOPHILE ASS NIGGA STOP HAVING @WACK100THREATEN THE LITTLE GIRL.. U NIGGAZ BRIBING HER WITH MONEY.. EVERYBODY HIDE YO KIDS!! I TOLD U THESE NIGGAZ IS SICK!! THEY PEDOPHILE.. TRYING TO BRIBE HER WITH MONEY!! I HATE CHILD MOLESTERS😠 ON GOD! I TOLD YALL I KEEP SHIT REAL I DON’T LIE ABOUT SHIT.. I PUT THE NIGGAZ ON BLAST NOW THEY THREATENING HER NOT TO TAKE CARE OF THE LITTLE GIRL BABY.. 😠 NIGGA U BETTER NOT STOP PAYING OR SHE CALLING MIAMI POLICE & GAME GOING TO JAIL FOR HAVING SEX WITH A 14 YEAR OLD LITTLE GIRL IN MIAMI.. YALL DONT WANT THEM PROBLEMS.. YOU B*TCH ASS NIGGAZ F*CK THIS LITTLE GIRL LIFE UP & GOT THE WORLD THINKING SHE A LIAR.. PEDOPHILE ASS NIGGAZ GIVIN CANDY TO BABIES FOR SEX💥💯 #SaveOurLittleGirls#TheGame #PedophileAlert

Yikes.

40 Glocc seems really fed up with Jayceon, who has allegedly been slow to pay up on a past judgement. Just last week XXL reported that 40 Glocc was suing The Game AGAIN, this time over hiding assets. Do you believe 40 Gloccs claims against The Game??