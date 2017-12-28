Check Out Some Of The Top New Minority-Owned Apps

Here’s Our List Of Practical & Effective Apps Made By People Of Color

Although it was once a space dominated by white men, more and more minority tech whizzes are getting into the app space. We evaluated the latest apps from minority owners and operators and came up with a list of apps from people of color that you need now. Whether it’s getting news, getting around or keeping loved ones safe, this new crop of apps will do the trick.

Hit the flip to check out our picks.

Moti

Hugo Sanchez’s app Moti – a video platform that allows users to record face to face chats and send money – all started with a dream that he had about making an app.

The entrepreneur, who served 10 years to life for drug dealing and never got his GED, was so spurred by his dream, that he sold his successful line of dry cleaning businesses and put the money into what became Moti.

Part PayPal and part Skype, the free six-month-old app allows users to make and record video calls in HD and send and receive money. For example, a lawyer, therapist or consultant could see their client and receive payments through Moti. Users can record their calls with end-to-end encryption, and the app won’t keep your data.

“I didn’t reinvent the wheel. I took a chance on something different,” Sanchez told us.

The app also partnered with “One Breath” executive coaching, and users can get one on one mentoring from trained “transformational coaches” on everything from sports and nutrition to marriage and spirituality.

“What Moti does, is that it allows for me to be there,” Coach Ted Gustus said. “They can ask me questions, we can go back and forth, just like a class.”

The Bayamon, Puerto Rico native said he wants to use the app to create jobs and spur changes in underserved communities – like his old East New York stomping grounds.

“The real benefit that it could have in the community could be great,” Sanchez said. “I wanna inspire that kid in the projects looking out the window. People have great ideas, they just need someone to support them.”