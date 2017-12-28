JuJu Says She Can No Longer Be Friends With Cam’ron–But Did He REALLY ‘Waste’ 10 Years Of Her Life?

Celebrity splits…

JuJu Says She Can’t Be Friends With Cam’ron After Breakup

After Cam’ron told his side of their breakup, our favorite brainy Chocolate Cuban sat down with “The Breakfast Club” to set the record straight.

As previously reported Cam told Charlamagne, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that he and JuJu broke up because it “wasn’t fun anymore” and they grew apart.

“Yeah but you know basically it was kinda mutual,” said Cam’ron. “For me it just wasn’t fun anymore, I met JuJu in 2002, she was my friend before we started being serious. That was my homegirl and everything was fun. Once Instagram came out, I”m the one promoting her on Instagram, marketing her, showing her body, showing how beautiful she is without being too distasteful about it—[but] basically, it stopped being fun.”

Now according to JuJu herself, while she still loves and respects Cam, their relationship and friendship is over—for now.

On “The Breakfast Club” JuJu explained that after Cam’s shady, thirsty, fake side chick publicly slammed her, she decided that she and Cam could no longer be friends because he allowed the disrespect to happen.

“She said on her [Instagram] Live, ‘Oh I got the green light, he told me that the leash is off,'” said JuJu. “That was very hurtful to me because you told me that you would never violate me but to me that’s a violation that you letting someone close to you attack me for three days. This girl made posts and went crazy for three days straight. All he had to do was call and text and end it, but he did not.”

She added that Cam told her that he was out of town when the incidents happened and “had the flu” but promised to handle it—–which didn’t happen.

“That whole situation with that young lady and him not stepping up and taking up for me, at this point right now I don’t even wanna be friends,” said JuJu. “That was very hurtful, I would never allow someone to go in on Cam the way this girl went in on me. With one text you could’ve fixed it.”

And as far as people saying that Cam’ron wasted a decade of JuJu’s life—that’s NOT true according to JuJu herself.

“People saying online, ‘Oh he wasted 10 years of her life!’ No he didn’t,” said JuJu. “Everything is a learning experience, I learned a lot from him. This was a man that I thought I was gonna marry and it didn’t work out that way. He’s a good man and I wish him the best.”

Good for you JuJu.

JuJu also added that after obtaining her Master’s she’s set her sights on getting her PhD and has men flooding her DMs now that she’s single. Can you blame them?

New man, who dis soon?

What do YOU think about JuJu speaking on Cam on “The Breakfast Club”???