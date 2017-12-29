Preciousness: Ex Pole-Popper Daniela Rajic Shows Off NBA Baller Paul George’s Cute Newborn Seed

Paul George’s Baby Mama Shows Off Newborn Baby

Over the summer Paul George reunited with his baby mama Daniela Rajic after the two duked in out in court over there first seed. Reportedly, George tried to pay the ex-skripper off to nix their seed, offering $1 million a few years back.

That must all be water under the bridge now. The two are enjoying a new bundle of joy together. Daniela showed off their newborn baby to followers on Snapchat.

She’s a girl, is she a cutie?!

The parents now have TWO little girls to raise.

Daddy’s #1 Fan 😍❤️🎉 A post shared by @ danielarajic on Oct 1, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT

Maybe Daniela and Paul George jump the broom next?