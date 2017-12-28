The Knocked Up Mackies? Papoose Hints Remy Ma Is Pregnant With Their Battle Rap Seed

Is Remy Ma Pregnant?

Remy Ma and Papoose have been open about turning their Black Love into a bigger family this year. Remy and Pap have been planning for a baby via IVF all season on Love and Hip Hop NY, but have they been quietly successful?

Papoose just hinted on his IG account that Remy was going in for an ultrasound. Now folks are assuming this is a pregnancy announcement. Take a look:

Papoose puts the prayer emoji. We’re assuming he’s thankful for Remy entering her ultrasound appointment. Meanwhile, we will be waiting for an official announcement.

Do you think she’s pregnant?