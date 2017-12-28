Ho Sit Down: Meghan Markle’s Butt-Hurt Half-Sister Claps Back At Prince Harry For Calling The Royals “The Family She’s Never Had”

Prince Harry Says The Royals Are The Family Meghan Markle Never Had But Her Sister Begs To Differ

You ever have a nosy relative who can’t stand it when other people like you so they always try to insert themselves into the conversation with a “Well, actually…” anytime you are doing well in life? In Meghan Markle’s case, it’s her sister Samantha.

You see Meghan spent Christmas with her fiance’s family and had a great time and when he went on BBC Radio 4’s today show Wednesday (12/27) to talk about it, Samantha couldn’t wait to add her two cents.

In case you missed it, the Prince Harry said, “I think together we had an amazing time. We had great fun staying with my brother and sister-in-law, running around with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

He added about Markle that, “She’s getting in there and it’s the family that I suppose she’s never had.”

Well Samantha JUST COULDN’T STAND to be left out. God forbid that Meghan Markle has a miserable half-sister back in America right?

She went on Twitter to address the comments making sure to point out that Meghan isn’t some orphan — she hails from a large family and grew up very loved.

Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her. Our household was very normal and when dad and Doria divorced, we all made it so it was like she had two houses. No one was estranged ,she was just too busy. Read my book complete with facts and photos — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

Meg's family(our family) is complete with sister, brother,aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family,..Marrying merely extends it. — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

She has a large family. She always did. Our dad is amazing and completely self sacrificing. We made it so that she had two houses. How fun it was! — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

But apparently not loved enough that her own damn sister wouldn’t find any and every excuse to promote a book about her titled — get this — “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister.”

Read my book for all the fun details — Samantha Markle (@SamanthaMGrant) December 27, 2017

Seriously? No wonder Meghan doesn’t eff with her.